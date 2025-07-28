Columbia faculty urge anti-Semitism reforms ahead of federal funding deal

Columbia University faculty members have urged leadership to combat anti-Semitism on campus as the Trump administration attempts to restore $400 million in federal funding pulled over civil rights concerns.

Several anonymous professors and staff members have called on the administration to implement reforms addressing campus anti-Semitism, according to Fox News.

In a recent open letter, the faculty laid out proposals they believe should be part of any agreement between the Ivy League school and the Trump administration, including disciplining students and restoring the reputations of pro-Israel professors.

[RELATED: Columbia to compensate discrimination victims in deal with Trump admin over campus anti-Semitism]

“We are invested members of Columbia’s community seeking to restore the university’s moral clarity and institutional resilience,” the letter states. “We are calling for leadership not just in academic endeavors, but in equity, safety, and accountability.”

The group added that Columbia “can lead the nation in showing that academic excellence and moral integrity go hand in hand.”

On July 23, Columbia announced a $221 million settlement with the federal government to restore the frozen $400 million in research funding, according to The Hill.

The agreement also includes a commitment to end the university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies, aligning with the Trump administration’s demand to admit students solely on merit and protect civil liberties on campus.

Ari Shrage, co-founder of the Columbia Jewish Alumni Association, stressed the urgency of federal involvement.

“The Trump administration must address anti-Semitic classroom indoctrination and lack of viewpoint diversity, impose real accountability for student and faculty antisemitic conduct violators, reform admissions and hiring, and make necessary leadership changes,” Shrage explained.

On July 15, Columbia University Acting President Claire Shipman outlined new reforms to combat anti-Semitism, including adopting the IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, appointing Title VI and VII coordinators, expanding training, and committing to a zero-tolerance policy for anti-Jewish discrimination.

In June, Columbia University released a report revealing that most Jewish students had felt unwelcome and faced religious discrimination. 62 percent of Jewish students reported a lack of acceptance, 53 percent experienced discrimination, and only 34 percent felt a sense of belonging.

This month, Columbia University trustee Shoshana Shendelman criticized the school’s handling of anti-Semitism, urging compliance with federal civil rights laws.

[RELATED: Columbia adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, draws backlash from anti-Israel activists]

In a July 7 letter, she warned that the administration’s inaction had endangered Jewish students, damaged the university’s reputation, and created serious legal and financial consequences under Title VI.

Campus Reform has also reported on Israeli professor Shai Davidai’s decision to resign from Columbia, citing years of tolerated anti-Semitism.

“I have decided to leave Columbia because I feel like its leadership is unwilling to take the real, necessary steps to fight against the anti-Jewish, anti-Israeli, and anti-American hatred on campus,” Davidai stated.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.