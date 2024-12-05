Columbia hosts Hong Kong billionaire with deep ties to CCP

Columbia University recently hosted a billionaire from Hong Kong who has strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

On Monday, the Ivy League institution held a speaking event featuring real estate developer Ronnie Chan on “The Past, Present, and Future of U.S.-China Relations.”

”In the aftermath of the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Beijing and Washington will have to recalibrate expectations and strategies for managing their complex geopolitical ties,” an event description read. “Rising tensions in critical regions, competition in emerging technologies, and economic development in China are key flashpoints that threaten the delicate balance of power.”

”Join us for an engaging discussion as we explore these pressing issues and their implications for the future of U.S.-China relations and global stability,” the description continued.

As noted by National Review, Chan was a strong supporter of former Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who oversaw clampdowns of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019 and 2020.

Chan is also a board member of the China-United States Exchange Foundation, which receives funding from the CCP.

Chan’s appearance included an introduction by Columbia Interim President Katrina Armstrong and was held in the Low Library, a move that is typically reserved for foreign leaders, according to National Review. Armstrong reportedly referred to the event as a “wonderful example” for the kind of speeches and interactions that the university is capable of hosting.

In comments made to National Review, Congressman John Moolenaar condemned Columbia for hosting Chan.

”By allowing Chan to speak on Columbia’s campus just days after the sentencing of 45 pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, Columbia is giving a voice to those who actively suppress the voices of others,” the representative said.

Moolenar, who leads the House Select Committee on the CCP, also reportedly called the event “wrong and Columbia should reexamine its guest list for this speaker series going forward.”