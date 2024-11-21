Columbia leadership disproportionately gave to Democrats in 2020, 2024: REPORT

A recent report by Columbia University’s student newspaper reveals the Ivy League institution’s top officials have overwhelmingly contributed to Democrat candidates in the past two election cycles.

On Monday, the Columbia Daily Spectator shared FEC data showing that Columbia administrators contributed 88 percent of more than $4.1 million in donations toward Democrat causes and politicians seeking federal office in 2020 and 2024.

The Spectator compiled data from 30 high-ranking Columbia officials, including members of the board of trustees, the president’s cabinet, the council of deans, and the executive committee.

The outlet’s findings shows that the trustees gave over $1.1 million toward Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential campaign, which was more than double the roughly $450,000 given to Joe Biden’s 2020 candidacy.

In both cycles, no trustees contributed any amounts to Donald Trump’s campaign.

The 2020 elections saw trustees contribute to Democrat candidates and committees in over 150 instances, compared to just eight for Republicans. Similarly, trustees supported Democrats on nearly 140 occasions, while only donating to GOP causes 11 times.

In particular, Trustee Adam Pritzker reportedly contributed $970,600 in support of the Harris campaign during this past election season. As noted by the Spectator, Pritzker is a family member of Illinois’ Democrat governor and billionaire, J.B. Pritzker

Democrats received 292 out of 358 total donations made by Columbia trustees.