Columbia professor blasts university for ‘weaponizing’ anti-Semitism fund

A Columbia University professor has published an open letter questioning the university’s settlement fund for employees who have experienced anti-Semitism following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

The professor, James Schamus, published the letter on July 28. The message, addressed to Acting President Claire Shipman, follows Columbia’s recent agreement with the Trump administration to resolve federal discrimination investigations.

In the piece, Schamus writes, “So, a quick question for you: Where can I sign up for my share of those Crazy Columbia Antisemitism Cash Dollars???” The professor also asks whether the fund will be distributed among Jewish employees, or only to those experiencing anti-Semitism.

Schamus accuses the Columbia administration of “weaponizing” anti-Jewish discrimination for political purposes. “The more you go all-out weaponizing antisemitism in the context of Israel’s mass murder spree, the more Columbia $$$ you earn,” he writes.

According to his biography on Columbia’s website, Schamus is a screenwriter, producer, director, and author with a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley. He serves as a professor of Professional Practice Film and Media Studies.

A Columbia spokesperson told Campus Reform that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) settlement fund will compensate employees who experienced “discrimination or harassment experienced since October 7, 2023.”

“Other employees with claims regarding Title VII discrimination, harassment, and/or retaliation by Columbia based on race, ethnicity, national origin, and/or religion stemming from antisemitism who have not yet filed claims between October 7, 2023 and the effective date of the agreement are also are eligible to participate in the Fund,” the spokesperson added.

This month, Columbia has come under heightened scrutiny for allegations about anti-Semitism on its campus.

Two Columbia custodians, Lester Wilson and Mario Torres, settled with the university after allegedly being assaulted by a pro-Hamas mob during the Hamilton Hall riot in April 2024.

Former Columbia graduate student Mahmoud Khalil also refused to specifically condemn Hamas during a CNN interview, condemning only “the killing of all civilians.”

“The Trump Administration acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority to detain Khalil, as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews, and damages property,” the Department of Homeland Security stated about Khalil on July 22.

Campus Reform has contacted James Schamus for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.