Columbia seeks new media relations hire following encampment debacle

Columbia University recently announced that it is hiring a new public relations manager, with the title “Assistant Director of Media Relations,” in the wake of what was widely perceived as unchecked and rampant anti-Semitism at the school.

“Columbia University’s Communications team, within the Office of Public Affairs, serves as the voice of Columbia, telling the university story as a global research and teaching institution to a range of audiences,” the job listing on Columbia’s website explains.

“This team is seeking an Assistant Director of Media Relations to aid in the delivery of world-class crisis communications preparedness and execution while striving for agility and continuous improvement,” the description continues.

The job description on Columbia’s website clarifies that the position is full-time (35 hours per week) and will pay between $75,000–$85,000.

The position’s tasks involve “proactively [driving] media coverage,” “[shaping] media narratives as they emerge,” “maintaining a database of messaging points,” and “monitoring press coverage.”

Columbia’s attempt to hire a new public relations representative comes in the wake of billionaire and long-time Columbia donor Mortimer Zuckerman cutting off millions of dollars of funding that he was planning on giving to the university.

“The recent decisions and actions taken by Columbia have been antithetical to the University’s mission and it is simply not the same institution it was when Mr. Zuckerman made the pledge,” a spokesperson for Zuckerman told The Washington Free Beacon in an explanation for why the billionaire was revoking his donations.

“We will continue to evaluate the situation in the hope that Columbia will restore its reputation, standing and mission as a respected educational institution,” the spokesperson continued.

During the anti-Israel encampment that demonstrators set up at Columbia during the spring 2024 semester, the activists themselves were often the ones determining which members of the press would gain access to locations on campus.

“We’re vetting all press to make sure that there is no one here who is going to debauch students and we want to keep our students safe,” one anti-Israel protester said in April.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.