Columbia settles for $221 million, hailed as 'seismic shift' in fight against anti-Semitism

Columbia University will pay $221 million to settle federal civil rights investigations into its handling of anti-Semitism on campus, ending a standoff that had placed over $1.3 billion in federal research funding on hold.

The agreement, finalized with the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, allows Columbia to regain access to federal grants that were frozen due to alleged violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. The university will pay $200 million over three years to the Department of Education and $21 million to the EEOC.

[RELATED: Columbia adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, draws backlash from anti-Israel activists]

In a post on the social media platform X, Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the resolution a “seismic shift in our nation’s fight to hold institutions that accept American taxpayer dollars accountable for antisemitic discrimination and harassment.”

Columbia denied wrongdoing but acknowledged ongoing issues with anti-Semitism. The university had already taken corrective steps earlier this year, including creating a liaison office for Jewish students and updating campus policies.

In a letter to the university community, acting president Claire Shipman said the settlement avoids greater institutional risks, including potential loss of accreditation and visa disruptions for thousands of international students.

She emphasized that Columbia retains full control over admissions, hiring, and academic content despite the settlement.

[RELATED: Columbia to compensate discrimination victims in deal with Trump admin over campus anti-Semitism]

The federal freeze had halted more than $400 million in active grants and threatened Columbia’s ability to maintain its research enterprise. The school said the funding cutoff placed critical projects and long-standing faculty work in jeopardy.

Under the agreement, future disputes will be handled by a neutral arbitrator rather than by federal agencies or courts. Columbia will also submit admissions and hiring data as required by anti-discrimination law.