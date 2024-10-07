Columbia student group calls Hamas' Tel Aviv terror attack an act of ‘resistance’

The anti-Israel student group Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) recently published a statement that praised terror attacks against Israel.

CUAD began its statement, which was published in a Substack post on Oct. 3, by describing the recent Tel Aviv shooting as a “significant act of resistance” against Israel.

“On October 1, in a significant act of resistance, a shooting took place in Tel Aviv, targeting Israeli security forces and settlers,” the student group wrote.

The group continued to describe the violence as a “bold attack” levied in response to Israeli “occupation.”

“This bold attack comes amid the ongoing escalation of violence in the region and highlights the growing resolve of those resisting Israeli occupation,” the group asserted in its statement. “The shooting serves as a reminder that the struggle is not confined to Gaza or Lebanon but has now reached deep into the heart of settler-colonial territory, further destabilizing the Zionist regime’s claims to security and control.”

The group also praised Iran’s missile attack against Tel Aviv.

“Later on the night of October 1, a significant leap in the resistance occurred when Iran launched ballistic missile strikes directly targeting Tel Aviv, marking a critical escalation in the confrontation with the Zionist regime,” CUAD stated. “This bold move signifies a turning point in the region’s resistance to Israeli occupation and aggression.”

The terrorist group Hamas has claimed credit for the shooting in Tel Aviv. The attack killed civilians, including a mother who died shielding her son and a Greek citizen, Jonas Chrosis, who was living in Jerusalem.

Columbia Student Eden Yadegar told The Washington Free Beacon that CUAD’s statement is “no surprise” because of the university’s permissiveness of anti-Israel demonstrations.

“It’s no surprise that the students and faculty aligned with CUAD are cheering on the IRGC and the Palestinian terrorists that murdered seven Israeli civilians at a train station when Columbia has enabled a culture in which support for terrorism is normalized,” Yadegar said.

Campus Reform recently reported that Columbia Interim President Katrina Armstrong apologized for bringing in law enforcement to shut down the pro-Palestine encampment erected on Columbia’s campus during the spring semester.

“I know that this is tricky for me to say, but I do understand that I sit in this job, right. And so if you could just let everybody know who was hurt by that, that I’m just incredibly sorry,” Armstrong said about the decision to call in police. “And I know it wasn’t me, but I’m really sorry. … I saw it, and I’m really sorry.”

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.