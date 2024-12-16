Columbia student group encourages involvement with financer of terrorist organization

Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), a pro-Palestine Columbia University student group, distributed pamphlets encouraging involvement with several pro-Palestine organizations, including Samidoun, which calls itself a “Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported that the organization distributed the pamphlets just outside of Columbia’s campus in November.

This comes after the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Canadian government sanctioned the Samidoun in October for funding the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLFP).

🚨 Breaking from @CUJewsIsraelis: Columbia University groups are advertising students to "get involved" with the US-designated terrorist organization Samidoun.



Expect precisely zero action from the administration and law enforcement agencies. pic.twitter.com/WHpM2gK7m3 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) November 13, 2024

The PLFP is a designated terrorist organization which, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and assisted with the brutal Hamas attacks on October 7 of last year.

The Department of the Treasury described Samioud as “a sham charity that serves as an international fundraiser for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist organization.”

The Treasury Department also said, “While the organization ostensibly supports Palestinian prisoners and their family members, in practice Samidoun provides financial support to the sanctioned PFLP.”

Following the sanctions, nobody in the U.S. is permitted to participate in any transaction involving Samidoun.

Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president for research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) told the Washington Free Beacon that, “A reasonable argument could be made that whoever produced these flyers are providing material support to a designated terrorist organization.”

Despite the organization’s ties to terrorism, the pamphlets distributed by CUAD encourage students to become involved with Samidoun and provide a link to the network’s website.

The pamphlets also tell students to “kill the beast from within” and encourage “revolution and resistance until liberation and return” “ as well as declaring “may all your rocks hit their windows.”

CUAD is a coalition of multiple student groups that formed in 2016 and reactivated in October 2023. Their website declares, “We will not rest until Columbia divests from apartheid Israel, Palestinians are free, and liberation is achieved for all oppressed people worldwide.”

This isn’t the first time CUAD has allegedly supported Hamas Terrorism. As previously reported by Campus Reform, members of congress, Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY) sent an open letter to the FBI demanding that CUAD be investigated for endorsing Hamas Terrorist attacks and calling for violence.

Campus Reform has contacted CUAD and Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.