Columbia University hosts week-long program to instruct teachers on how to teach about climate change

Columbia University’s Teachers College hosted a program this summer in New York City called the “Summer Climate Institute,” taught prospective teachers to “foster” the next generation of “scientists and activists” by instructing them how to teach climate change.

“[E]ducators walk away from the Summer Climate Institute with a robust understanding of how to integrate culturally-sensitive learning on climate causes, impact and responses into their classroom practice,” the description of the summit on the Teachers College’s website explains.

The program lasted for a week during July and attempted to “immerse participants in practices of climate change fundamentals, interdisciplinary pedagogy, student engagement and more.”

“Some of the future’s most critical players to alleviating climate change are still growing up,” the college’s announcement of the program stated. “That’s precisely what drove 40 middle school educators to Teachers College this July to participate in the 2024 Summer Climate Institute: Integrating Climate Education in NYC Public Schools.”

“Education is crucial for mitigating the impacts and risks of climate change, and as guardians of today’s students, teachers and educators play an essential role in preparing them for a challenging future,” said Associate Professor of International and Comparative Education Oren Pizmony-Levy.

The college’s article describing the summit described its desire to incorporate “climate change into everyday learning,” and noted that “[m]iddle school teachers” have had difficulty “fitting” the topic into their curriculum.

“The places to talk about climate are everywhere,” noted Ann Rivet, an associate professor of Science Education at the Teacher’s College.

“Together,” Teachers College President Thomas R. Bailey told those at the summit, “you will form a learning community as you incorporate the very real challenge of climate change into your classrooms, across a whole range of subject areas.”

Columbia University’s Teachers College was founded in 1887 and has an enrollment of around 4,500 students.

“The college is the first and largest graduate school of education in the United States and is consistently ranked among the nation’s best,” the school writes on its website. “The students of Teachers College pursue degrees within ten academic departments comprising over 100 different programs.”

“Through its core areas of expertise — health, education, leadership, and psychology — Teachers College prepares its students for the challenges they will face in their careers,” the description continues.

The Teachers College’s website also has both a diversity statement and a land acknowledgment statement. It also expresses a “commitment to social justice.”

For the 2022–23 school year, it prepared a dedicated Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) report that is 21 pages long.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University and its Teachers College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.