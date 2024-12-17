Columbia University justifies allowing anti-Israel prof who called Oct. 7 ‘astounding’ to teach course on Zionism

Columbia University has defended its decision to allow a controversial anti-Israel professor, someone who has praised the Oct. 7 attack, to teach a course on Zionism.

The individual in question, Modern Arab Politics professor Joseph Massad, wrote an article on the day following Oct. 7 praising Hamas’s massacre of Jewish civilians, seemingly relishing in the fear felt by Jewish civilians.

[RELATED: Columbia suspends outspoken pro-Israel prof for alleged harassment -- but didn’t punish faculty member who called Oct. 7 attack ‘astounding’]

“The sight of the Palestinian resistance fighters storming Israeli checkpoints separating Gaza from Israel was astounding, not only to the Israelis but especially to the Palestinian and Arab peoples who came out across the region to march in support of the Palestinians in their battle against their cruel colonizers. . . . No less awesome were the scenes witnessed by millions of jubilant Arabs who spent the day watching the news, of Palestinian fighters from Gaza breaking through Israel’s prison fence or gliding over it by air,” he wrote, among other provocative statements.

The announcement that Massad will teach a course on Zionism has prompted another Columbia professor, Lawrence Rosenblatt, to resign in protest, claiming that allowing Massad to teach such a course was “akin to having a White nationalist teach about the US Civil Rights movement and the struggle for Black equality.”

In a statement made Tuesday, Columbia explained its rationale for permitting Massad to lead the class.

Though the school administration acknowledged that “Professor Massad’s statements following the terrorist attack on October 7th created pain for many in our community and contributed to the deep controversy on our campus,” it added that it remains “committed to principles of free expression and the open exchange of viewpoints and perspectives through opportunities for constructive dialogue and understanding throughout our campus community.”

[RELATED: 3 still-employed university employees showed their pro-Hamas colors in 2023]

To justify its controversial decision, Columbia noted that Massad’s course is not mandatory and emphasized that students can choose other classes on the same subject: “Professor Massad’s class is one of three courses Columbia students can elect to take next semester on the subject of Zionism and the history of Israel, two of which are offered through Columbia’s Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies. Professor Massad’s class is limited to 60 students and is not a required course.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Columbia University and Professor Massad for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.