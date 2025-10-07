Columbia University restricts activity around October 7, citing public safety

Columbia University is tightening control over campus access and student demonstrations as the anniversary of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel approaches, citing safety and academic continuity amid renewed tension between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups.

Beginning Monday, the university suspended same-day guest and alumni access through Wednesday, according to a Sept. 30 statement from Columbia’s Office of Public Affairs.

The restrictions coincide with a series of pro-Israel memorials organized by campus groups including Columbia Hillel and Students Supporting Israel.

[RELATED: Columbia Jewish grad students file complaint against union over anti-Semitic, anti-Israel agenda]

But Columbia is also preparing for a possible resurgence of pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The new directive issued by the university’s Office of Public Affairs requires advance notice of at least two business days for any protest planned between Oct. 6–8.

Demonstrations that occur without pre-approval may be dispersed, the policy warns.

The university stated it was imperative that demonstrations not “infringe on the rights of others to participate in University functions or to engage in counterdemonstrations in an environment that is safe for all members of the community.”

The new restrictions effectively tighten control over campus protest activity during one of the most politically sensitive weeks of the academic year.

[RELATED: Columbia University’s Trump-mandated Middle East Review led by pro-Hamas professors]

This comes as Columbia remains a flashpoint in the national debate over antisemitism, free speech, and campus activism.

In 2024, the university implemented similar restrictions during the Oct. 7 anniversary, when pro-Palestinian students staged a campus-wide walkout as pro-Israel groups held a counter-memorial.

Students, faculty, and alumni now face limited access and stricter demonstration oversight as the administration attempts to prevent another wave of unrest.

The latest restrictions underscore Columbia’s ongoing effort to balance campus safety with free expression as tensions over Israel and Gaza remain high across U.S. universities.