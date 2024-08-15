Columbia University’s president resigns after months of anti-Semitic turmoil on campus

Columbia University’s President has resigned from her position within the Ivy League institution following months of anti-Semitic turmoil, including anti-Israel protests and encampments that resulted in congressional scrutiny.

In a letter sent to the Columbia University community from the president’s office, the now former-President Minouche Shafik wrote that she has had the “honor and privilege to lead” Columbia and claims that under her leadership had “made progress in a number of important areas.”

Her letter goes on to state that her time as president of the Ivy League university has taken a “considerable toll” on her family, specifically being a result of a “period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views” at the university.

Referencing the anti-Israel protests and encampments at the university, Shafik wrote that the university must “do all we can to resist the forces of polarization in our community.” Further stating that she remains “optimistic that differences can be overcome through the honest exchange of views, truly listening, and- always- by treating each other with dignity and respect.”

Columbia University Irving Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Katrina Armstrong was tapped to serve as interim president.

”I am deeply honored to be called to serve as Interim President of our beloved institution. This role comes at a pivotal moment for Columbia, and I am excited and humbled by the opportunity to contribute to our collective journey,” Armstrong wrote. “With profound respect for Columbia’s storied history and an unwavering commitment to its future, I look forward to working with you to achieve our shared goals.”

During Shafik’s time at Columbia University as the university’s president, Campus Reform extensively reported on the rise of anti-Semitism that became rampant on the university’s campus.

In the spring under Shafik’s leadership, anti-Israel student activists on the campus broke into Hamiltion Hall and began occupying it despite university promises to expel students involved.

This incident led to Shafik considering giving campus police arresting authority to help control disruptive student protesters and activities that disrupt campus life for students at Columbia.

The students had occupied the building after Columbia University administrators had previously backtracked on a prior deadline set for protesters who occupied a lawn and claimed it as a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment.”

As a result of the ongoing protests during the spring semester, Columbia University offered a “remote option” for students to take finals from home while pro-Palestine activists disrupted campus life for students.

Dozens of faculty and staff members of the university had also called out Minouche Shafik’s decision to call the NYPD to remove protesters by rallying nearly a hundred feet away from the encampment after the first encampment was shut down.

Additionally, three Columbia deans resigned in early August following a House Committee publishing anti-Semitic text messages between deans about a Jewish life discussion panel on the campus.

Amongst several waves of anti-Israel protesters being arrested at the university under President Shafik’s tenure at the university, “Squad” member Ilhan Omar’s daughter was suspended, and later charged for her role in organizing the encampment at the university.

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.