Conservative Campus Hero: Exposed Gay Activist Dan Savage Making Controversial Statements About FRC President Tony Perkins

Conservative Campus Hero

Steven Larson

Winona State University

Young Americans for Liberty



Activism Highlight on Campus:



Exposed Gay Activist Dan Savage Making Controversial Statements About FRC President Tony Perkins

On Thursday September 27, 2012 Winona State University hosted controversial gay activist Dan Savage for a speech on campus. Steve attended the event and caught Savage on camera making a number of offensive statements about Family Research Council (FRC) President Tony Perkins.

Savage blamed Perkins for the gay suicide rate and stated Perkins sits “on a pile of dead gay kids every day when he goes into work.”

Steve sent the video on LI’s Campus Reform and the accompanying article was picked up by several national online news publications including Buzzfeed Politics and The Huffington Post.

FRC President Tony Perkins responded to Savage’s statements on the Huckabee Show. “It’s wrong and I will tell you this, we are pursuing everything possible to deal with him because he is out of control” Perkins stated.

The story continues to receive media coverage and Savage may face legal repercussions for his statements.