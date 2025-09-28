Conservative debating group escorted off campus at Tennessee State University

A conservative group known as “Fearless Debates” at Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville was removed from the university after the group’s tabling on campus led to the group being shouted by students.

In a video uploaded to social media, a user shows in video clips how the event descended into a riot.

One man wearing a MAGA hat at the event can be seen surrounded by students who are yelling at him. A later clip in the same compilation shows an angry mob throwing objects including a drink and a BLM poster at Cam Higby and David Khait’s vehicle.

🚨BREAKING: While on the Fearless Debates tour, @camhigby and @David_Khait were forced to leave Tennessee State University (an HBCU) after just 10 minutes when students began rioting.



The students stole belongings from the tour, attacked their vehicle, shouted “BLACK POWER,” and… pic.twitter.com/HJq69sZE8D — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 23, 2025

The conservative debating group “Fearless Debates” had organized a tabling, with two representatives of the group, Cam Higby and David Khait, running the table before they got booed off campus.

In a social media post from the “Fearless Debates” group on Instagram, the group stated that the tabling at Tennessee State University was “the first HBCU [Historically Black University] that we’re visiting on the Fearless Tour! Let’s talk.”

The pair went to the university to table and debate students, with signs attached to their table that invited students to a respectful debate. The signs communicated the opinions they wished to discuss, with two of them reading “DEI should be illegal,” and “Deport all illegals now! Let’s talk.”

News Channel 5 Nashville reported that shortly after the tabling began, campus police removed the group from campus, and that the TSU mob of students who threw items at a car had acted “professionally and respectfully.”

The university added that “The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remain our highest priority. TSU will continue to uphold university policies and ensure that campus remains a safe, welcoming and orderly environment for all members of our community.”

After the incident occurred, the university issued a statement, saying that Fearless Debates had attempted “to draw attention to their views by creating visibility at the expense of Tennessee State University students.”

The NAACP also issued a statement following the incident, stating that the group’s focus on DEI and illegal immigration was an attempt to draw the university’s students into discussions that were “framed as debate” but were really “provocation.”

“This incident was not an isolated act of political expression-it was an intentional effort to antagonize, disrupt, and instill fear in a space created to be safe, affirming, and supportive of Black students,” the NAACP statement read.

The NAACP also stated that they “are both infuriated and alarmed that groups like Fearless Debates are targeting HBCU’s in 2025 with rhetoric that echoes a long history of exclusion, racism, and systemic oppression.”

One of the individuals involved, Cam Higby, has previously been involved in issues due to his attempts to invoke free open discourse through the tabling method on college campuses.

Campus Reform has recently reported on how Higby got into an altercation with an individual at the University of Washington, where an individual ripped apart one of his signs, and yelled at him.

Campus Reform contacted Tennessee State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.