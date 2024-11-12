Conservative Gen Z surge is 'silver lining' of colleges coddling leftist students: WATCH





Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge says there is a “silver lining” to elite colleges and universities giving students therapy ducks, milk and cookies, and other snacks to help them cope with Donald Trump’s victory.

Elite institutions coddling its students include Harvard University, Princeton University, Dartmouth College, and Georgetown University. Sturge reported on Georgetown’s milk and cookies session for Campus Reform, as well as a Michigan State University professor who sent a “grief email” to her students and offered extra credit for showing up to class after the election.

”There is a silver lining to these stories. It’s not my entire generation who needs these childish activities,” Sturge said Sunday night on Fox News, characterizing the 46% of Gen Z Americans who voted conservative Nov. 5 as “responsible” and “accountable.”

”They are adults and we don’t want these childish activities in our institutions of higher learning,” Sturge added.



