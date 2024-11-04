Conservative Gen Z votes 2024: WATCH

Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge and Correspondent Kale Ogunbor joined Fox News @ Night to discuss the issues that resonate with increasingly conservative Gen Z voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Young voters are likely to vote with their wallet, according to Sturge. “At the Leadership Institute’s Campus Reform, we’ve reported how college students have said that they’ve bared the brunt of the Biden administration’s disastrous economic policies,” she told Fox News viewers Sunday night. “We’ve watched our tuition rates skyrocket. We’ve watched the cost of our apartment rent go up -- of course, on top of the cost of gas, groceries, and electricity.”

Ogunbor, the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, agreed that economic issues are paramount to Gen Z voters in 2024. “My parents came to the U.S. so we could achieve the American Dream,” Ogunbor said. “We can’t continue with another four years of what’s happening right now.”