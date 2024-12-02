Cornel West goes on unhinged rant against Trump, calls him ‘neofascist gangster’

Screenshot of Cornel West taken from C-SPAN.

A radical professor recently gave an interview in which he accused Trump of “neofascism” and “gangsterism.”

Dr. Cornel West, a professor at Union Theological Seminary in New York and former presidential candidate in the 2024 election, spoke to George Yancy in an interview that was published on truthout on Sunday.

West started out by alleging that the “vicious legacy of white supremacy was operating in a complicated way” in the 2024 presidential election. He claimed that white supremacy must be “situated” in the “imperial matrix and the predatory capitalist matrix.”

West also apparently criticized African American men who voted for Trump, stating that “one out of five who voted for the neofascist gangster Trump” because they were disillusioned with the Democratic party and did not “spend a whole lot of time looking at independent candidates.”

“Trump is American gangsterism crystallized, honest about itself, unashamed and bold,” he continued.

He also condemned Kamala Harris, whom he referred to as “sister Harris,” for saying the “idolatry” and “lie” that “the greatest privilege is being an American.” He accused Harris of promoting the “same idolatry as Trump, even though it’s a multicultural militaristic idolatry, and he’s got a neofascist one, but it’s still idolatry.”

The Union Theological professor also attacked Israel, and claimed that the election did not make a significant difference regarding Israeli-Palestinian relations: “Whether it was Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, whether it’s the Democratic Party or the Republican Party, the situation is still catastrophic for our precious Palestinian brothers and sisters, where Israel is a satellite of the U.S. empire and its imperial policy.”



West concluded that “the first thing that we must do is to get our spirits and souls intact, so we don’t give up, we don’t cave in, we don’t sell out. We don’t rationalize our accommodation to an unjust status quo. . . . And then we have an analysis of the imperial, and the capitalist, and the white supremacist, and the xenophobic forces that have so deeply shaped the history and destiny of the species.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Dr. Cornel West for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.