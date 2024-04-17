Cornell professor melts down during Ann Coulter speech before being escorted out by cops: WATCH

As seen in a video obtained by Campus Reform, a Cornell University professor who interrupted an event on campus by Ann Coulter Tuesday was escorted out of the building after police were forced to intervene.



Monica Cornejo, an assistant professor of interpersonal communication, was approached by police officers after she interrupted Coulter’s lecture.



As one of the officers approached Cornejo, the professor said: “Don’t touch me, don’t touch me. Why am I under arrest?” to which the officer responded by saying Cornejo was being removed for “disorderly conduct.”







“I’m an assistant professor of communication here, and one of those illegals that you mentioned,” Cornejo said during the Q&A portion of the event, as reported by The Cornell Daily Sun. I really appreciate you coming in and talking about these issues, that way I get to know how many racist people belong to this University.”



Coulter then interrupted Cornejo for not asking a real question, yet Cornejo kept on continually shouting, insulting Coulter, and causing a disturbance.









Ann Coulter was shouted down last time she spoke at Cornell, so the provost reinvited her to speak.



This time an assistant professor was removed by police after repeatedly disrupting the event:



H/t @russnelson pic.twitter.com/ImZUbAEqpY — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 17, 2024













One of the attendees at the event, which was titled “Immigration: The Conspiracy To End America,” described the incident to The College Fix: “[Cornejo] was yelling counterpoints to Ann, and was the only disruption. She kept objecting quite loudly, gave Ann the finger repeatedly, and after about the sixth outburst the cops came and took her away. . . . She had accused everyone in the room of being a racist because we support Ann Coulter.”



Cornejo’s work “uses qualitative and quantitative methodologies to examine the structural barriers that lead to inequities among undocumented immigrants, how undocumented immigrants draw on communication identity management and advocacy strategies to challenge those barriers, and how those strategies relate to undocumented immigrants’ health and wellbeing,” according to Cornejo’s faculty page.



Before Coulter’s appearance on campus, Cornell Provost Michael Kotlikoff “released a statement clarifying that he supported the effort to invite Coulter back to campus, after ‘having been deeply troubled’ at the fact that her last visit to her alma mater in 2022 ended with her walking out of the room after 27 fruitless minutes of attempting to deliver her speech despite disruptive protesters,” as Campus Reform reported earlier this April.



Campus Reform has contacted Cornell University and Monica Cornejo for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.