Cornell student gov rejects bill pushing for Israel divestment

The Cornell University Student Assembly rejected a resolution that would have called on the school to divest from Israel.

According to the Cornell Sun, the Student Assembly on Thursday voted against the resolution by a vote of 16-4, which would have urged the university to divest from companies “complicit in committing morally reprehensible actions.”

The resolution gives a “non-exhaustive” list of companies that the university should consider investing from, which have ties to Israel, including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, ThyssenKrupp, and more.

”This resolution calls upon the Board of Trustees to divest from companies complicit in committing ‘morally reprehensible actions,’ including perpetrating plausible genocide, maintaining an apartheid state in Occupied Palestine, and perpetuating systemic cruelty to children throughout Palestine during the war,” the resolution states.

Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, Cornell Young Democratic Socialists of America and Cornell Progressives were among the sponsors of the resolution.

In response to the resolution, Cornellians for Israel and Cornell Hillel released a joint statement, writing “The resolution does not address the hurt felt by students at Cornell over the last four months nor does it do anything to bring the campus together.”

The groups wrote that boycotts, divestment, and sanction resolutions “have historically deepened a climate of marginalization and intimidation of Jewish students on campus.”

According to the outlet, the pro-Palestinian Cornell Coalition for Mutual Liberation wrote in a statement that the university’s “investments facilitate the ongoing genocide, apartheid and systemic cruelty against children committed by Israel.”