Cornell suspect arrested on federal charges for death threats against Jewish students

A Cornell University student has been arrested on federal charges for posting violent anti-Semitic threats against students.

The U.S. District Attorney for the Northern District of New York announced the arrest in a press release on Oct. 31.

According to the statement, the student posted threats on a student message board and called for the deaths of Jewish people, including a post that said he was “gonna shoot up 104 west,” the home of Cornell’s kosher and multicultural dining hall. In another post, the suspect allegedly threatened to “stab” and “slit the throat” of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females, and to behead any Jewish babies. He also threatened to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.”

If convicted, the suspect could face up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and 3 years of supervised release. He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 1.

[RELATED: UPDATED: ‘Kill Jews’: Cornell’s kosher dining hall shuts down after death threats emerge]

Cornell reacted to the news in a statement.

”Cornell University is grateful to the FBI for working so swiftly to identify and apprehend the suspect in this case, a Cornell student, who remains in custody,” the university said. “We also thank Cornell Police and Chief Anthony Bellamy for extraordinary efforts in supporting the investigation and protecting our campus community. The university will continue to provide assistance to law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office as this case moves forward.”

It continued, “We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We know that our campus community will continue to support one another in the days ahead. Cornell Police will maintain its heightened security presence on campus as the university continues to focus on supporting the needs of our students, faculty and staff.”