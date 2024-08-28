Cornell to host event on DEI in integrated pest management

Cornell University will host a panel this fall discussing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in integrated pest management (IPM).



The event will take place on Oct. 29 at the Northeastern IPM Center, which is located at Cornell. The event description advertises that “[t]his panel will explore a unique [DEI] perspective; best practices of DEI; an opportunity to learn how to implement change in light of the anti-DEI legislation, and how it’s affecting experiences across the country.”



“We will provide the necessary examples that will equip you to be a more informed leader with DEI in mind and lean into how to support your administration, faculty, staff and students in an anti-DEI climate,” the description continues.



Speaking at the event will be Dr. Antomia Farrell, the Associate Dean and Director College of Agriculture & Natural Resources at Michigan State University; Dr. Quatez Scott, the Assistant Dean for Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity in Agriculture (IDEA), Colorado State University; Dr. Jacquelyn Mosley, a Professor of Human Development and Family Sciences at the University of Arkansas; and Dr. Anna Katharine Mansfield, Associate Director and Associate Professor, Cornell AgriTech.



Several universities have closed down their DEI offices because of the anti-DEI legislation referenced in the event description.



The University of Kentucky shuttered its DEI office this August after concerns were raised over its encouragement of political divisiveness. Employees who worked at the office will be given jobs in other departments at the university.



The University of Mississippi also closed down its DEI department this August, following State Auditor Shad White’s speech opposing the sending of taxpayer dollars to fund DEI programs.



“Unfortunately, my office found that here in Mississippi – me and you, the taxpayers – we pay millions of dollars every single year for DEI training at our public universities. It makes absolutely no sense. It’s got to stop,” Shad said.



Campus Reform has contacted Cornell University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.