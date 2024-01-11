Cornell's first application post affirmative action still asks identity-based question

Cornell University appears to be the latest school to develop ways to circumvent the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling against affirmative action in college admissions.

After the court declared race-based admissions to be unconstitutional in June 2023, Cornell has since added an identity-based question to its primary 2023-2024 application.

The new essay provides applicants with founder Ezra Cornell’s statement that he wanted to have “an institution where any person can find instruction in any study,” and asks them to “Explain how your life experiences will help inform your contributions to a learning community devoted to ‘... any person … any study.’”

It continues, “We encourage you to think broadly about your life experiences, including how local (e.g., family, school, neighborhood) or global communities you’ve been part of have helped shape your perspective.”

A version of the question included in the Presidential Task Force on Undergraduate Admissions Final Report also stressed Cornell’s support for diversity, stating: “We remain committed to the importance of diversity in our educational mission.”

Similarly, Cornell’s College of Engineering requires applicants to answer one of two possible identity-based questions.

The first states, “Describe an engineering problem that impacts your local community.” The prompt notes that this can include “your school, neighborhood, town, region, or a group you identify with.”

The second essay option says, “Diversity in all forms is intrinsic to excellence in engineering.” Stressing the importance of diversity, the prompt asks potential students, “How do you see yourself contributing to the diversity and/or the inclusion of the Cornell Engineering community?” and “What is the unique voice you would bring to the Cornell Engineering community?”

Cornell is not the only Ivy League school to make such admissions moves after the Supreme Court decision. Both Princeton University and Harvard University revamped their application questions in light of the affirmative action ruling.

As Campus Reform reported in August 2023, Harvard added five mandatory short essay questions, one of which prompts applicants with “Harvard has long recognized the importance of enrolling a diverse student body. How will the life experiences that shape who you are today enable you to contribute to Harvard?”

The new Princeton application also asks applicants to reflect on “lived experience,” The Daily Princetonian reports.

A spokesman for Cornell declined to comment on why the application question was added, according to The Cornell Daily Sun.

Campus Reform contacted Cornell University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.