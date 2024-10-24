Cost of living and economy are most important issue to college students: Survey

According to a recent survey, the cost of living and the economy are considered the most important issues to college students in the upcoming general election.

The survey of 1,012 students, conducted by Inside Higher Ed and Generation Lab, found that several issues championed by Democrats are taking more of a back seat in the general election.e

Of the students surveyed, 45% said that reproductive rights is most important in determining who to vote for, followed by 26% who responded the future of democracy, 23% for gun violence/control, and 22% for immigration.

Environmental issues were at the top of mind for 23% of students, 18% for racial justice and civil rights, 17% for crime and safety, and 17% for LGBTQIA+ issues.

11% of students said the Israel-Hamas war is a major factor in who they vote for.

Breanna Denaye McRoberts, who studies at Prarie View A&M, told the outlet that she thinks the survey doesn’t represent how students feel about the Israel-Hamas war.

“Most of my peer group agree that what is happening in Gaza is cruel and has gone on too long. If anything, I have noticed that it is a deal breaker for some students to decide who they vote for,” McRoberts said.