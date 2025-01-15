Couple receives sentencing for use of fireworks in attempt to disrupt Michael Knowles event at University of Pittsburgh

Bryan and Krystal DiPippa were recently convicted of obstructing law enforcement during a debate on transgenderism that featured conservative commentator Michael Knowles at the University of Pittsburgh in April 2023.

According to one officer who testified in the case, Bryan DiPippa shot fireworks at her and her fellow officers during the event. This attack caused her severe back damage, burns, and hearing loss.

“Brian DiPippa is a homegrown terrorist who had every intention of hurting someone that day,” the officer reportedly said. “I will never be the same.”

[RELATED: U at Buffalo department website condemns Michael Knowles for trans ‘threats of eradication’]

As part of their sentences, both DiPippas were ordered to pay nearly $50,000 in fines. Bryan was sentenced to five years in prison, and Krystal has been put on probation for three years.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Olshan of the Western District of Pennsylvania affirmed the convictions and emphasized the potential deterrent that the DiPippas’ sentences may create for future would-be criminals.

“The DiPippas conspired to injure law enforcement officers and cause chaos at a college campus protest,” Olshan said. “They attacked brave men and women who were trying to maintain order and protect the attendees. Today’s sentencings — and particularly the years of incarceration imposed on Brian DiPippa — should serve as a deterrent for anyone who would consider engaging in such outrageous and dangerous conduct in the future.”

Knowles thanked those involved in the case for bringing the DiPippas to justice in a post on X on Jan. 7 and suggested that their actions warranted a stronger punishment.

“Many thanks to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who forced these left-wing terrorists to face at least some consequences for their actions,” Knowles wrote. “The judge was far too lenient, but it’s something.”

Many thanks to the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who forced these left-wing terrorists to face at least some consequences for their actions. The judge was far too lenient, but it’s something. pic.twitter.com/YfrZ189rom — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 7, 2025

[RELATED: Syracuse prof’s petition blames conservative speaker for contributing to trans suicidality]

Following the convictions, FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Kevin Rojek voiced his support for the judge’s decision and stressed his agency’s commitment to protecting police officers from similar attacks going forward.

“These sentencings send a clear message that the FBI and our partners will use all available tools to bring to justice those who seek to injure, maim, or attack law enforcement officers,” Rojek said. “The FBI and our Joint Terrorism Task Force partners across the country stand committed to our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Pittsburgh for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.