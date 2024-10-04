Court forces UMD to allow SJP to hold anti-Israel event on anniversary of Oct. 7 terrorist massacre

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at the University of Maryland College Park (UMD) will be allowed to host an event condemning Israel on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s terrorist massacre against Jewish civilians, after a federal court ruled in favor of the chapter.

The SJP shared an Instagram post celebrating the Greenbelt Federal Court’s Tuesday ruling, attacking Israel, and seemingly justifying Hamas’s massacre of civilians as “brave resistance.”

“On October 7, 2023, Israeli occupation forces began one of the most brutal bombing campaigns in human history, targeting Palestinians in Gaza with the aim of exacting collective punishment for their brave resistance and steadfastness against Zionist occupation and settler colonialism. The Zionist entity began this genocidal campaign that very same day,” the group wrote.



The SJP made no mention of the Jewish civilians who died on Oct. 7 in its post.

“While we, the students, seek to spotlight one year of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and constant carpet bombing being executed by the settler colonial entity, Zionist and racist pressure on the University through relentless and vile threats to the safety of SJP and our administrators sought to impinge on our ability to take a stand against these rapacious war crimes,” the group continued.

The post concluded with the anti-Israel slogan “From the River to Sea, Palestine Will Be Free,” which many see as a genocidal rallying call for the murder of Jews.

UMD had initially decided to cancel the planned SJP event on Oct. 7, citing potential safety concerns that prompted an “abundance of caution.” In response to the cancellation, the controversial group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, sued the university.

“Free speech as guaranteed by the First Amendment may be the most important law this country has. In many ways, all other basic freedoms—freedom of religion, of the press, of the right to assemble, and to petition the government—depend upon it,” Federal Judge Peter J. Messitte wrote in his opinion on Tuesday.



“Accordingly, subject to certain conditions that the Court will impose, the Court will order UMCP to permit the October 7 event to go forward,” the decision continued. “The law very much inclines in support of this decision.”

UMD announced that it “recognizes, and will abide by, the court’s decision, and will work with all registered student organizers of events requested for October 7.”

“Notwithstanding today’s court ruling, the safety concerns that were raised remain a source of ongoing attention and focus for us,” the university continued.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Maryland for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.