‘CRIMINAL BEHAVIOR’: Anti-Israel Portland protesters hospitalize police officer, delay his receiving of ‘lifesaving medical care’

Screenshot taken from X account of Overton.

Portland State University’s Campus Public Safety Chief Willie Halliburton was hospitalized after being attacked in a May 23 anti-Israel protest on campus.



Halliburton was reportedly kicked by two different protesters, Sarah Amani and Sarah Netto, while trying to disperse the disruptive demonstration on the campus.





NOW- New footage from yesterday’s Gaza riot at Portland State University shows campus police chief, Willie Halliburton, having a medical emergency after violent confrontations with far-left rioters pic.twitter.com/WQRArH9gIH — Overton (@OvertonLive) May 24, 2024



[RELATED: TERROR?: Anonymous anti-Israel group ‘torched large portions’ of UC Berkeley construction site]



Portland Police Bureau (PPB) Chief Bob Day released a statement condemning the protest and claiming that Halliburton was put at risk by the protesters’ reckless conduct: “I’d like to address last night’s criminal behavior at the Neuberger Center (RMNC) building, in which police officers were assaulted and harassed, and lifesaving medical care was delayed for Chief Halliburton. It baffles me that these actions are being portrayed as legitimate political protest.”



Chief Day noted that PPB officers were called in to help campus police because protestors were “chaining themselves to the doors and blocking access,” and stated that the “crowd became extraordinarily hostile,” “surrounded the officers,” and assaulted some of the law enforcement agents.



“The actions of those who engaged in criminal conduct last night were not an appropriate response, unnecessarily escalated the situation, and could have had life-threatening consequences for Chief Halliburton. If that kind of criminal behavior continues, PPB policy and the law recognize that members may use objectively reasonable force to uphold the civil rights of all individuals, protect human life and property, and maintain civil order,” he concluded.



One campus police officer who was at the scene said that Netto “continued to fight with police until she was guided to the ground and placed in handcuffs.”



The following day, May 24, Portland State President Ann Cudd published a statement condemning the protest that occurred the previous night.



[RELATED: Anti-Israel ‘student intifada’ claims credit for unloading ‘firebomb’ on UC Berkeley building named after Jewish professor]



“Arrests were made — seven in all, including three current students,” wrote Cudd. “I want to acknowledge that those involved in the evening’s protest experienced physical force, and CPSO Chief Willie Halliburton was taken to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency.”



“This cannot continue, it is not a campus atmosphere that can sustain any of us at Portland State,” Cudd continued.



Campus Reform has contacted Portland State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.