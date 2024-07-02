CSU awards student scholarships for promoting 'antiracism' and 'Black excellence'

On June 12, a public university system in California awarded the inaugural Black Student Success Scholarship to six students for their work in advancing ‘antiracism’ and ‘Black excellence.’

“Scholars were selected for demonstrating leadership in increasing equitable access to higher education and undertaking community service that promotes antiracism work and culture change to elevate Black excellence,” a California State University (CSU) press release says. CSU is composed of 23 campuses throughout the state.

Each of the six recipients, who go to different CSU schools, will receive $5,000 for the upcoming academic year. “This scholarship is not just an investment in my education, but in the larger vision of equity and justice for the voices I hope to represent,” Sonoma State University recipient Asad Franklin said.

“These scholars represent the highest ideals and brightest future of our university system and embody our commitment to creating a culture and community throughout the CSU where all students, faculty and staff have equitable representation, holistic support and an authentic sense of belonging,” CSU Chancellor Mildred Garcia said in the system’s press release.

Also in the release announcing the scholarships, CSU provides other recent steps it has taken to advance what it calls its “momentum and commitment” to “Black Student Success.” Earlier this year, for instance, the school “conducted a systemwide inventory” aiming to find and “meaningful action items to achieve within the 2024-25 academic year that would support Black student success.”

In May, CSU established a “Statewide Office for Black Student Success.” A month earlier, Sacramento State University was the recipient of a $250,000 grant from CSU to assist in creating a “Black Honors College,” which Sacramento State is calling the “nation’s first.”

In 2022, CSU hosted its inaugural “Juneteenth Symposium,” after “Students called on the CSU to take the lead in combating anti-Black racism and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the CSU’s 23 campuses and throughout higher education.”

Campus Reform contacted California State University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.