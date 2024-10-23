CSU Northridge to host ‘Kinky Karaoke’ with ‘sex toy giveaways’ to promote ‘autonomy and agency’

A California university is hosting a ‘Kinky Karaoke’ event.

California State University, Northridge’s “Pride Center” is organizing the event for Tuesday. “Join us for a joyous evening of memorable performances, sex toy giveaways and delicious food as we embrace sex-positivity, autonomy and agency,” the event description states.

“Whether you’re here to sing your heart out or just enjoy the vibe, Kinky Karaoke is the perfect place to bond with your fellow students and be your authentic self in a supportive and inclusive atmosphere!” it continues.

The Pride Center’s other events include a weekly “T-Time” for “transgender, gender questioning or non-binary” students to “find support and cultivate your sense of community,” a “Trans Empowerment Celebration,” and a “Rainbow Graduation.”

Several college and university campuses have offered different events and courses focused on sexuality and “LGBTQ” themes.

Ball State University in Indiana hosted an “Inclusive Sex Ed Bingo” event in February that invited participants to “[s]pice up sex ed with a bingo twist!” and “[w]in intimate prizes and knowledge in every square!”

The University of Hawai’i at Mānoa is currently offering classes such as “Oceanic Gender, Sexual, and Kinship Identities” and “Queer Dance Exploratory.”

A Harvard University fall semester course is making participants study “homosociality,” “trans monks,” “eunuchs,” and “genderless angels.”

Texas State University gives students the option of enrolling in a selection of more than 20 courses focused on “LGBTQ” matters such as “trans healthcare” and “Queering European History.”

A pro-abortion group at Florida State University planned a “Paint Your Orgasm” event on March 29. Owen Girard, the leader of the school’s chapter of Turning Point USA, said: “The fact that this event [was] hosted outside on Landis Green, a public space where students, faculty, and families often spend time, is extremely disturbing.”

Campus Reform reached out to CSUN for California State University, Northridge for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.