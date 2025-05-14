CU Boulder cancels scheduled kids 'Sex Ed Summer Camp' with abortion center

The University of Colorado Boulder (CU) has canceled a partnership with an abortion clinic that would have resulted in a “Sex Ed Summer Camp” that was to be offered to 5th-8th grade students.

According to an archived version of a web page advertising the event, CU Boulder’s Renée Crown Wellness Institute had partnered with the Boulder Valley Health Center to host the “free Sex Ed Summer Camp for fifth–eighth graders in July 2025.”

“Sex Ed Summer Camp is everything your camper won’t always get to learn in school,” the advertisement said. “Some topics will include: bodies beyond the binary, the mysteries of puberty, feelings and how to navigate them, gender and sexuality, consent and communication, relationships, self-love and so much more.”

“This justice-rooted camp will help guide your young people in their curiosities and navigate their changing bodies and this changing world,” the page continued.

The page explains that grades 5 and 6 were to attend camp from July 7–18, while grades 7 and 8 were scheduled for July 21–Aug. 1.

Recently, the summer camp was canceled, as noted by The Daily Caller.

“Due to safety concerns, the Boulder Valley Health Center – CU Boulder’s Renee Crown Wellness Institute’s Sex Ed Summer Camp for 5th – 8th graders has been cancelled,” a page on the Boulder Valley Health Clinic’s website states.

“The camp aimed to provide age-appropriate sex education to prevent unwanted pregnancies and emphasize the importance of sexual health for overall well-being,” the website continues. “Any extrapolation about the camp’s intentions is incorrect.”

According to its website, Boulder Valley Health Center openly supports abortion access, including for minors under 18, and offers both medication and surgical abortions up to 16 weeks.

The clinic promotes abortion as a routine, “non-judgmental” service and provides financial assistance, travel arrangements, and personalized “concierge” care to anyone seeking the procedure—including out-of-state patients.

Campus Reform has reported about other universities’ support for abortion. For instance, Northwestern University offers a free “Plan B Hotline” to promote what it calls “healthy sexuality,” and Seattle University hosted an “abortion doula” to speak on April 22.

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Colorado Boulder for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.