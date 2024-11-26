CUNY announces free speech task force after controversy over anti-Israel protests

The City University of New York (CUNY) recently announced plans to develop a free speech task force following the university administration’s controversial response to significant anti-Israel protests.

The announcement was made by CUNY Chancellor Félix Matos Rodríguez during his “State of the University” address on Nov. 20, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“What has also become clear over the past year is the tension that can sometimes arise between our zero tolerance for hate and bigotry of any kind, our need for the safe and orderly operation of our campuses, and our commitment to the free exchange of ideas,” Matos Rodríguez explained.

“Today, I am announcing that we will be convening a Freedom of Expression Working Group that reflects the purpose and nature of a university and considers the appropriate balance of interests recognized by the First Amendment and the principles of academic freedom,” he continued.

Matos Rodríguez said that one of the benefits of the task force is that it will send a message to the campus community that the university regards free speech as a significant issue, according to The Jerusalem Post. “I look forward to our collaborative work ahead,” Matos Rodríguez said.

CUNY’s website currently has a webpage dedicated to free speech, in which it states that free speech ought to foster “an environment where individuals can engage in open dialogue, share diverse perspectives, and explore controversial topics.”

“Although this right is fundamental, it comes with certain reasonable restrictions to ensure a safe and inclusive campus environment, the website continues. “Not all expressive actions are protected.”

CUNY, like other university systems nationwide, was embroiled in significant pro-Palestine protests throughout the 2023–2024 school year, and they have continued during the fall 2024 semester.

At the start of the semester, a coalition of pro-Palestine organizations pledged to take “action” for Gaza. For instance, the “CUNY for Palestine” student organization posted online: “Protest, fight back, and show them that we will not stand by while our people are murdered by CUNY‼”

”TAKE AUTONOMOUS ACTION ALL WEEK FOR GAZA‼” the group continued. “As the new school year begins at CUNY, we, the students, stand in solidarity and mourning for the thousands of students in Gaza who were murdered before they could start their own school year. But while we sit here and grieve, CUNY continues to fund and support the ongoing genocide.”

Campus Reform has contacted the City University of New York for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.