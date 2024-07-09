CUNY establishes new DEI center as part of 'ongoing efforts to combat hate'

On June 24, the Board of Trustees of the City University of New York (CUNY) voted to create a new department called the Center for Inclusive Excellence and Belonging.

The new center will “oversee training and strengthen reporting and policy” at each of CUNY’s 25 campuses, according to the university system’s website. The Chancellor’s Office at CUNY has been tasked with creating a plan to implement the new center by Oct. 1.

The university announced the decision on June 27, explaining that the vote was part of the university system’s “ongoing efforts to combat hate.”

One of the center’s responsibilities will be to “[m]onitor annual training for new chief diversity officers as well as annual orientation programs on cultural sensitivity related issues for public safety officers.”

CUNY already has an entire web page dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts that the university system is currently undertaking. One such effort is a $3 million initiative to “further develop CUNY programs in Black, Race and Ethnic Studies” through “inclusion and scholarship.”

The Black, Race, and Ethnic Studies Initiative (BRESI) at CUNY has already supported 126 projects “focused on curriculum revision, campus climate, student internships and research, as well as faculty scholarship and publication,” according to the system’s website.

“The Board of Trustees of the City University of New York believes in the dignity of all human beings regardless of ethnicity, race, color, gender, national origin, religion and disabilities,” said William Thompson, the chair of CUNY’s board of trustees. “This Center for Inclusive Excellence and Belonging will centralize this work so there is consistency and accountability on all campuses to make sure students, faculty and staff are protected and respected. We intend to be a national leader in this space.”

Another administrative official at CUNY said that discussing diversity is essential to the system’s goals.

“In the last year, there has been a growing call on higher education to create more outlets for students to engage in fruitful and productive conversations about their differences,” explained Felix V. Matos Rodríguez, the chancellor of CUNY.

“CUNY is answering that call by creating this new Center to consolidate our efforts to fight hate and improve dialogue. As one of the most diverse institutions in the nation, the University’s core mission is to provide an environment that is free from discrimination and hate,” Rodríguez concluded.

Campus Reform has contacted CUNY for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.