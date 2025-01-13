CUNY grad infamous for anti-Israel commencement speech blames LA fires on Jewish state

An alumna of the City University of New York (CUNY) who previously gained notoriety for an anti-Israel speech has caused controversy once again by pinning the blame for the Los Angeles fires on Israel.

Fatima Mousa Mohammed caused outrage in May, 2023 when she delivered a commencement speech in which she attacked Israel and praised CUNY for its support of the controversial Boycott, Divest, Sanctions movement, the Jewish News Syndicate noted.

On Wednesday, Mohammed sparked controversy again by blaming the Jewish state for contributing to the cause of the Los Angeles fires, which have killed 24 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

“Dropping hundreds of thousands of tons of bombs on Gaza, turning it into a blazing inferno, has consequences that extend beyond our moral condemnation — there are climate consequences that will find us all,” she commented in an X post, the New York Post wrote.

She continued: “You cannot care about the quality of rain failing in one part of the world while ignoring the rain of fire you help fund in others. The climate crisis will only worsen, and our complacency will only fuel the flames,” according to the New York Post.

She added: “The flames of Gaza will not stop there, they will find us all if we don’t stop them. … None of us are spared in the eye of the empire,” the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

CUNY has been at the center of other anti-Israel controversies in the past.

On Oct. 18, the university’s Doctoral and Graduate Students Council passed an anti-Israel resolution to boycott several companies with ties to Israel, including McDonald’s and Papa John’s. Jeffrey Wiesenfeld, a former CUNY Trustee, called the resolution “100 percent . . . antisemitic,” and stated: “You can’t have Jewish students pay for fees used for prejudicial activity against them.”

CUNY’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine also called on students in October to boycott what they termed “genocide-funding” coffee shops, criticizing such companies for their alleged ties to the Jewish state.

Campus Reform has contacted Fatima Mousa Mohammed for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.