CUNY prof avoids calling Hamas a terrorist group because 'terrorist' is a 'racially loaded' term

A debate in March over anti-Semitism and the Israel-Hamas conflict occurred in which two City University of New York (CUNY) professors, Jeffrey Lax and Peter Beinart, sparred over the definition of terrorism, with the latter declining to label Hamas as “terrorists.”

A boiling point was reached when Lax pressed Beinart on whether he would explicitly call Hamas a terrorist organization. Beinart, while condemning Hamas’ actions as “war crimes” and “immoral,” refused to label the group as terrorists, instead arguing that the term is selectively applied to Palestinians.

“I don’t like to use the word terrorism,” Beinart stated. “I think that Hamas committed war crimes. I think Hamas’ history of targeting civilians is immoral, and a violation of international laws … and I oppose it with all of my being.”

In response, Lax said: “I’m not letting you get away with this. They burned babies in front of their families. They raped women, and cut off their limbs. You can’t call that terrorism?”

“I don’t want to use a term [terrorist] that I think has become racist,” Beinart concluded.

When Beinart doubled down on his refusal to use the term, Lax concluded, “So do you realize you are now giving license to Hamas and groups like ISIS?”

Beinart reinforced that he wants to use more “neutral” language and not “racially loaded” terms like terrorist.

A professor at CUNY’s Kingsborough Community College, Lax regularly speaks out about increasing protections for Jews against anti-Semitism on college campuses.

A journalist and professor at CUNY’s Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, Beinart also works as a CNN commentator and fellow at the Foundation for Middle East Peace.

According to is website, the Foundation for Middle East Peace combats “false accusations of antisemitism” and focuses on “sustaining the anti-occupation/pro-peace sector.”

