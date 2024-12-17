‘DARK MONEY’: Energy nonprofit with ties to Communist China invested $630,000 to push for environmentalism in American universities

A nonprofit with apparent ties to Communist China has invested significant sums in several American universities in an apparent attempt to champion environmentalism, a recent news report shows.

The group Energy Foundation China, which is staffed by former Chinese Communist Party officials whose mission is to “achieve prosperity and a safe climate through sustainable energy,” has invested $630,000 in four American institutions of higher education in 2023 to boost alternatives to fossil fuels, The Washington Free Beacon reported on Dec. 10.

The four schools are Harvard College, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Maryland, the Free Beacon wrote.

Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, told the Free Beacon that the Energy Foundation China’s “dark money has been funneled to groups that want to ban gas stoves and phase out fossil fuels. . . . Next year, Congress should continue their investigation to determine the extent to which China is undermining American energy dominance through this group.”

Concerns have risen recently over Communist China’s interference in American higher education.

In October, for example, the FBI published a complaint regarding an August 2023 case in which five Chinese citizens who studied at the University of Michigan were caught while seemingly spying on a U.S. military base, Camp Grayling.

Campus Reform has reached out to Energy Foundation China for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.