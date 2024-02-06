Dartmouth basketball team can unionize, government official states

A National Labor Relations Board regional official ruled that Dartmouth College basketball players are considered employees, which cleared the path for a vote to establish a union.

In September, all 15 players on the Dartmouth men’s basketball team signed a petition seeking to join Local 560 of the Service Employees International Union, according to the Associated Press.

NLRB Regional Director Laura Sacks wrote in her decision on Monday that the basketball players are employees since they perform work in exchange for compensation.

“Because Dartmouth has the right to control the work performed by the Dartmouth men’s basketball team, and the players perform that work in exchange for compensation, I find that the petitioned-for basketball players are employees within the meaning of the (National Labor Relations) Act,” Sacks wrote.

Dartmouth associate vice president for communications Diana Lawrence told the Associated Press that the college would seek a review of the decision by Sacks, arguing the basketball players aren’t employees.

“Dartmouth has a long and proud history of productive relationships with unions on campus, always negotiates in good faith when appropriate, and respects the rights of workers to unionize. However, we do not believe these students are employees,” Lawrence said.

Cade Haskins and Romeo Myrthil, representatives for the basketball players at the Hannover, New Hampshire institution, said the ruling marks a “significant step forward for college athletes...we are excited to see how this decision will impact college sports nationwide.”

“We believe that other athletes will recognize the opportunities this ruling presents and will be inspired to follow suit,” the representatives said. “This association aims to foster unity, advocate for athletes’ rights and well-being, and create a platform for collaborative decision-making. We look forward to working with our fellow Ivy League athletes to bring positive change to the landscape of college sports and the Ivy League.”

Haskins and Myrthil said they plan on forming the Ivy League Players Association, which would include individuals from other schools in the conference.