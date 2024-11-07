Dartmouth's post-election schedule features 'Democratic Listening Circle' and a 'Decompress Dinner'

An Ivy League institution has attempted to help its predominantly liberal study body cope with the results of the 2024 presidential election by offering events like a “Democratic Listening Circle.”

”This is not a policy debate or strategy session, but rather a supportive environment where Democratic voters can share their hopes, concerns, and reflections about our country’s direction,” Dartmouth College wrote in the event description for Nov. 6.

[RELATED: ‘DIFFERENT KIND OF IVY’: Dartmouth president praised for largely avoiding anti-Semitic chaos and controversy]

While the university did also schedule a “Republican Listening Circle,” Dartmouth held a “Decompress Dinner” from 3:30-9 p.m., as noted by The Daily Caller.

”Be off the grid after the election!” a description states.

Dartmouth’s post-election event schedule has also included “Teaching After the Election: Faculty Listening Circle,” a “Bipartisan Listening Circle,” “All Parties or None: Listening Circle,” “What Just Happened? A Post-Election Panel,” and hours of counseling.

The university is also offering “Tucker Center Office Hours” for community members who would like “to process 1:1 with a chaplain confidentiality.”

On Wednesday, Dartmouth held an “Open Space” at the “[Office of Visa and Immigration Services] & Int’l Student Experience Office” for “international students to reflect on the election.”

[RELATED: Cardona speaks about anti-Semitism, Islamophobia with Dartmouth students]

A recent poll by The Dartmouth shows that Dartmouth students overwhelmingly supported Vice President Kamala Harris over Donald Trump, 75 percent to 21 percent, with 76 percent of respondents saying the nation is on the “wrong track.”

Dartmouth has a long history of leftist activism; this year alone, its men’s basketball team voted to unionize, the medical school advocated for students to oppose legislation that would restrict “sex change” surgeries for minors, and 89 students and faculty were arrested at a Hamas-endorsed protest in May.