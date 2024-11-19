'DEAD TO ME': Unhinged New Jersey college professor has meltdown over election, bashes Trump-supporting minorities

A professor from Ramapo College of New Jersey went on a social media tirade after President-elect Donald Trump’s recent election victory, repeatedly attacking Trump supporters.

Tae Yang Kwak, an Associate Professor of History at Ramapo College, wrote on his Facebook on Nov. 7: “Every White majority Trump voter and every internally colonized non-White Trump voter is dead to me now.”



Kwak seems to show disdain for any minorities who show support for Trump. In a Saturday post response to Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) discussion of Trump’s importance to the Republican Party, Kwak wrote: “#InternalColonization #ColonizedMind.”



Also on Nov. 7, Kwak compared Trump supporters to Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan, and terrorists, writing that “#MAGA #Brownshirts already starting their #terror campaign with Trump’s victory. Their cross-burning grandfathers must be proud of their digital #terrorism.”

Kwak has repeatedly characterized Trump and his voters as Nazis and KKK members before, also calling John Yoo, a Trump appointee, an “Asian Nazi.”

Another Nov. 7 post from Kwak shared graphs showing NBC statistics on the demographics of voters in the 2024 presidential election. He wrote: “[M]aybe White #GenX are actually the worst Americans, worse than the #MeGeneration (#boomers)! Is this what growing up in the suburbs, watching MTV, John Hughes movies, and ‘Friends’ turns you into? #WhiteGenX are the most unrelatable for POC. Again, worse than actual boomers.”

In another Nov. 11 Facebook post, Kwak seemed to imply that nostalgia for America’s past is motivated by racism. In response to a picture showing an American supermarket with the caption: “A grocery store in the early 1980s all glass bottles no plastic insight [sic],” he answered: “A lot of #GenX #WyPipo in the comments real nostalgic about the 80s: all glass bottles, soda tasted better, house moms, no one got cancer, no autism, no Black people, no immigrants, just real Americans living their best lives in the suburbs. No wonder most of them voted for Trump. They’ve no grip on reality.”

Nov. 11 was not the first time that Kwak used the slur “WyPipo.” On June 30, 2022, he used the term to mock individuals who claimed that people can maintain friendships despite political disagreements, writing sarcastically: “#WyPipo: . . . We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.” At least 45 of Kwak’s posts throughout the years have included the term “WyPipo” in some fashion.

Kwak also seemed to call for violence against Republicans on several occasions. On Nov. 13, he said that former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) has a “punchable face,” and on Feb. 17, 2019, he condemned former Trump administration official Stephen Miller, calling him “an [sic] fact-phobic ***hole” and “eminently punchable.”

On Aug. 17, 2022, in a post captioned “#BackToSchool,” he shared an image of a T-shirt that said: “I came here to study arts & punch Nazis, and they’ve just cut funding to Arts.”

Kwak also seemed to excuse the recent anti-Semitic mobs that violently assaulted Jewish Israelis throughout Amsterdam. He shared a story about the attacks on Nov. 10 with the caption: “#WeaponizedAntisemitism.” He has consistently shown hostility to the Jewish state before.

Campus Reform has reached out to Ramapo College of New Jersey and Professor Tae Yang Kwak for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.