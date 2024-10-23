'DEFEND BASIC TRUTHS': Riley Gaines campus tour continues
Riley Gaines is visiting campuses nationwide to champion the rights of female athletes.
'It shouldn’t be controversial to say there are only two sexes, you can’t change your sex, and each sex is deserving of equal opportunities,' Gaines writes.
Riley Gaines is visiting campuses nationwide to champion the rights of female athletes. Through the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, the former University of Kentucky swimmer educates and inspires today’s student-athletes to defend the integrity of women’s sports.
”At schools across the country, I tell my story and defend basic truths, common sense, and women,” Gaines writes. “It shouldn’t be controversial to say there are only two sexes, you can’t change your sex, and each sex is deserving of equal opportunities.”
Hear Gaines speak at a campus near you:
- Trinity University (San Antonio, TX)
October 28, 2024 at 6:30 PM
- University of Mississippi (Oxford, MS)
October 29, 2024 at 6:30 PM
- Slippery Rock University (Slippery Rock, PA)
October 30, 2024 at 6:30 PM
- University of North Carolina (Chapel Hill, NC)
November 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM
- University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH)
November 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM
- Oklahoma State University (Stillwater, OK)
November 13, 2024 at 6:30 PM
- University of Nevada (Las Vegas, NV)
November 14, 2024 at 6:30 PM
- San Diego State University (San Diego, CA)
November 19, 2024 at 6:30 PM
- Purdue University (West Lafayette, IN)
November 20, 2024 at 6:30 PM
- Catholic University of America (Washington, DC)
November 21, 2024 at 6:30 PM