'DEFEND BASIC TRUTHS': Riley Gaines campus tour continues

Riley Gaines is visiting campuses nationwide to champion the rights of female athletes.

'It shouldn’t be controversial to say there are only two sexes, you can’t change your sex, and each sex is deserving of equal opportunities,' Gaines writes.

October 23, 2024, 5:10 am ET

Riley Gaines is visiting campuses nationwide to champion the rights of female athletes. Through the Riley Gaines Center at the Leadership Institute, the former University of Kentucky swimmer educates and inspires today’s student-athletes to defend the integrity of women’s sports. 

”At schools across the country, I tell my story and defend basic truths, common sense, and women,” Gaines writes. “It shouldn’t be controversial to say there are only two sexes, you can’t change your sex, and each sex is deserving of equal opportunities.”

Hear Gaines speak at a campus near you:

