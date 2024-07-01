Delaware Senate passes bill restricting gun rights on campuses

The Delaware Senate passed legislation that would ban firearms from campuses and properties owned by universities.



HB 311 passed the state House on June 13 and the state Senate on Wednesday.

“In many states acts of violence have been committed with the use of firearms on college and university campuses that have resulted in both injury and death to students and faculty,” the bill’s synopsis claims. “This Act adds post-secondary colleges and universities to the Safe School Zone criminal offense so that any person who knowingly possesses a firearm . . . while in or on a college or university facility or campus may be charged with this additional offense.”



“Any person who knowingly possesses a firearm while in or on a Safe School Zone shall be guilty of the crime of possession of a firearm in a Safe School Zone,” the bill states. School Safe Zones include “[a]ny building, structure, athletic field, sports stadium or real property owned, operated, leased or rented by any public or private school including any kindergarten, elementary, secondary, vocational-technical school, college or university.”



The National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action criticized the legislation in a June 10 statement, saying it could lead to “confusion among concealed carry permit holders who may not realize they are on property owned by a college or university.”



“HB 311 adds all colleges and universities to the Safe School Zone criminal offense so that any person who knowingly possesses a firearm while in or on a college or university campus or property may be charged with an additional offense. A person convicted under this section will be guilty of a Class E felony and will permanently lose their Second Amendment rights,” it continued.



The bill is currently awaiting Delaware Gov. John Carney’s signature to become law.



Campus Reform has contacted the University of Delaware and Delaware State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.