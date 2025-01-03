Democrat congressman calls out 'Intifada idiocy' at Columbia

A Democrat congressman from New York recently criticized Columbia University for allowing a pro-Palestine, “Intifada” student publication to be published and distributed on campus.

“Columbia University is so embedded in Anti-Israel propaganda that it has a publication entitled ‘The Columbia Intifada,’” Ritchie Torres posted to X on Dec. 29. “What is needed in our society is a revolution of the responsible against the Intifada idiocy of the far left.”

Columbia’s chapter of the anti-Israel student group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) has published around 1,000 copies of “The Columbia Intifada” publication, which included an article entitled “Zionist Peace Means Palestinian Blood,” as reported by The Algemeiner.

“Using the Columbia name for a publication that glorifies violence and makes individuals in our community feel targeted in any way is a breach of our values,” the Columbia administration stated on Dec. 6 in response to the publication.

“As we have said repeatedly,” the statement continued, “discrimination and promoting violence or terror is not acceptable and antithetical to what our community stands for. We are investigating this incident through our applicable offices and policies.”

This is not the only recent instance of alleged anti-Semitism at Columbia University.

Professor Joseph Massad took part in a conference in October that was named “Al Aqsa Flood,” named after the code term for Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks against Israel. Massad spoke at the event, which was also attended by a Hamas military official.

In the wake of the terror operation in 2023, Massad wrote that “the ongoing war between the Israeli colonial army and the indigenous Palestinian resistance has only just begun.”

Massad also accused the West of supporting genocide, stating last year that, “Genocide is indeed a Western liberal value, and it should always be considered as such.”

“I believe that Israel is sincere when it says that it indeed abides by Western liberal values, one of which is genocide, one of which is settler colonialism, one of which is utter racism and racial contempt for its racial inferiors,” Massad continued. “All of that is part of Western values.”

“It is very clear that, from the start, the idea is that anti-Semitism is used precisely as an ideological cover for Zionism and Jewish settler colonialism in Palestine and to prevent Palestinians from ever achieving legitimacy in resisting Jewish colonialism, which must always be framed as anti-Semitism,” the professor added.

Despite his controversial comments, Massad remains a professor of Modern Arab Politics and Intellectual History at the Ivy League institution.

Despite his controversial comments, Massad remains a professor of Modern Arab Politics and Intellectual History at the Ivy League institution.