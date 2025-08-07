Democrat lawmakers threaten Harvard with oversight over possible Trump settlement deal

Congressional scrutiny against Harvard University has intensified as Democrat lawmakers have warned the school about a settlement agreement with the Trump administration.

While the university faces pressure from Republican officials over alleged funding mismanagement, 14 Democratic lawmakers—all Harvard alumni—have warned the school against complying with the administration demands.

In a letter sent on Friday to Harvard President Alan Garber, the lawmakers threatened congressional oversight if the university agrees to a settlement. The letter argues that Harvard’s cooperation could render it “complicit in the erosion of fundamental democratic principles” and undermine institutional independence.

“Capitulating to politically motivated demands from the Executive Branch risks setting a precedent that could severely undermine the independence not only of Harvard but of educational institutions nationwide,” the letter reads.

The legislators also described the situation as “part of a broader pattern of attempted interference by the President and his administration in the governance of independent institutions, including universities, media organizations, and nonprofit entities.”

The letter’s signatories include Sen. Adam Schiff, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, and Rep. Sam Liccardo. They posed four questions to Garber, including whether Harvard intends to uphold its “stated commitment to academic freedom and institutional integrity.”

Following the letter’s release, Liccardo stated that he and his colleagues are concerned about the school’s core values being compromised: “Capitulating to political power violates the core values that Harvard represents, and that Harvard seeks to inculcate in its students.”

The lawmakers gave the university until Aug. 13 to respond to the letter, and warned that a congressional investigation could follow depending on Harvard’s response.

Harvard may be following the path of Columbia University, which recently paid a settlement of $200 million after federal scrutiny over its funding and handling of anti-Semitism on campus. The university agreed to eliminate the use of “diversity narratives” in hiring and admissions decisions and committed to making its Middle Eastern studies courses “comprehensive and balanced.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.