Democrat-led states sue Trump admin over education freeze targeting illegal immigration, LGBT programs

Democrat-led states are suing the Trump administration over its decision to withhold billions in federal education funds.

On July 14, 24 states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Department of Education and the Office of Management and Budget of freezing over $6 billion in K-12 and adult education grants.

Each of the attorney generals and governors involved in the lawsuit are Democrats, according to The Daily Caller.

When the Trump administration froze the education grants, it stated that states were using funds to “subsidize a radical leftwing agenda,” according to the AP.

Officials in the Trump administration claimed that money meant for English learners and migrant students instead supported illegal immigrants, LGBT programs, and “queer resistance in the arts.” The Trump administration contends that the grants were “intended for American students.”

The lawsuit describes one program in Pennsylvania designed for “immigrants and other individuals who are English learners to improve their reading, writing, speaking, and comprehension skills in English.”

“Defendants have engaged in this conduct without any statutory or constitutional authority,” the complaint contends. “None of the authorizing statutes for these formula grants confer discretion on the Agency Defendants to withhold funding to conduct the discretionary ‘review’ being taken here.”

The states claim the freeze violates federal law, Department of Education regulations, and constitutional limits on executive power. They allege it threatens programs for English learners, and migrant children.

This is not the first time the Trump administration has taken steps against noncitizens allegedly receiving educational benefits.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Minnesota, contending that its tuition benefits for illegal immigrants unlawfully discriminate against U.S. citizens.

“No state can be allowed to treat Americans like second-class citizens in their own country by offering financial benefits to illegal aliens,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi at the time. “The Department of Justice just won on this exact issue in Texas, and we look forward to taking this fight to Minnesota in order to protect the rights of American citizens first.”

“This Court should put an end to this unequal treatment of Americans that is an unequivocal and ongoing violation of federal law,” the DOJ asserted in its complaint.

Campus Reform has contacted the U.S. Department of Education for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.