Department of Ed grant $3 million of taxpayer dollars to California university for ‘Latinx’ program

The Department of Education (DOE) has given California State University, Fullerton (CSUF) $3 million to help “Latinx” students and other minorities.

The DOE funds will support the project: “ELEVAR: Excelencia for Latinx: Engagement, Validation, Academics Resources.” ELEVAR is meant to “increase the number of Latinx graduate students and other students of color,” among other goals, and will receive almost $600,000 for its first year.

[RELATED: UVA changes parameters for race-restrictive program after facing challenge from conservative group]

CSUF Professor Katherine Power said that ELEVAR is meant to “provide resources for student engagement in real-world learning, support students’ belonging and continue providing a supportive and inclusive environment for Latinx and other underrepresented students of color through faculty training.”

As part of the project, the school will also grant two students the opportunity to attain two “social justice and workforce readiness certificate programs.”

The funds will be given through the DOE’s Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans program, which aims to “expand postbaccalaureate educational opportunities for, and improve the academic attainment of, Hispanic students” and “enhance the program quality in the institutions of higher education that are educating the majority of Hispanic college students.”

CSUF is one of at least sixteen schools to receive funding through the DOE’s program in Fiscal Year 2024. The total program cost for 2024 is $27,451,000.

The Department of Education is not the only federal agency that has handed out millions of dollars to promote Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion principles.

[RELATED: Harvard to host ‘Queer Interventions in Latinx Studies’ to examine ‘coloniality of gender’]

NASA announced on Sept. 19 that it will grant more than $7 million to six “minority-serving institutions [of higher education]” to “grow initiatives in engineering-related disciplines and fields for learners who have historically been underrepresented and underserved in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Department of Education and California State University, Fullerton for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.