Department of Education announces launch of 'End DEI' portal

The Department of Education announced the launch of its “End DEI” portal on Thursday.

According to the Department of Education, the portal is a method for parents to file complaints of discrimination based on race or sex in any K-12 school that’s publicly funded.

After an individual files a discrimination report, the Department of Education can open an investigation into the school.

Tiffany Justice, Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty, said the portal was long overdue.

“For years, parents have been begging schools to focus on teaching their kids practical skills like reading, writing, and math, instead of pushing critical theory, rogue sex education and divisive ideologies—but their concerns have been brushed off, mocked, or shut down entirely,” Justice said. ““Parents, now is the time that you share the receipts of the betrayal that has happened in our public schools. This webpage demonstrates that President Trump’s Department of Education is putting power back in the hands of parents.”