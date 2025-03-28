Department of Education cuts Biden-era taxpayer-funded services for illegal immigrant students

The Department of Education has ended an effort started under former President Joe Biden’s administration that allowed institutions of higher education in California and Oregon to spend taxpayer dollars on illegal alien students, per the Department’s Thursday press release.

Through Performance Partnership Pilots for Disconnected Youth (P3), a program meant to help “disconnected youth,” the Biden administration allowed colleges and universities in California and Oregon to help illegal aliens with money originally meant for American students.

More specifically, the Biden administrated granted P3 waivers that enabled these schools to redirect “taxpayer-funded TRIO program services meant for low-income students, first generation college students, and individuals with disabilities to illegal immigrants,” the Department announced.

“American taxpayer dollars will no longer be used to subsidize illegal immigrants through Department of Education programs,” Acting Under Secretary James Bergeron stated in the press release.

Campus Reform previously reported on the Biden administration’s efforts to expand TRIO benefits totaling $1.2 billion to students residing illegally in the U.S. Federal law has barred illegal aliens from participating in TRIO for almost forty years.

Despite this, Biden’s Department of Education approved the extension of TRIO programs to illegal immigrants, according to the Department of Education’s press release.

The extension of taxpayer-funded TRIO services to illegal immigrants began in November 2022 in California and October 2023 in Oregon, the Department announced.

“The TRIO Program was designed to provide support and guidance to disadvantaged Americans as they navigate the road to and through postsecondary education. The Department will not allow the true purpose of the program to be corrupted to advance an American-last agenda,” Bergeron stated.