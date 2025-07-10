Department of Education strips illegal immigrants of free tuition: REPORT

The Department of Education on Thursday revoked a policy from the administration of former President Bill Clinton that allowed illegal immigrants access to federal funds for education.

The move follows President Donald Trump’s Feb. 19 executive order ending taxpayer subsidies for illegal immigrants. Beginning Aug. 9, 2025, programs receiving federal funds must verify participants’ eligibility, the Daily Caller News Foundation reports.

The Clinton administration’s 1997 “Dear Colleague” letter exempted certain education programs from the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act (PRWORA), which limits federal benefits to U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Trump’s Education Department said this interpretation “mischaracterized the law.”

On June 30, the administration announced it would also revoke nearly $7 billion in grants, stating the funds were promoting “a radical leftwing agenda” and aiding illegal immigrants through English language programs.

The administration has also sued states that grant in-state tuition to illegal immigrants and warned schools against offering benefits in defiance of federal law.