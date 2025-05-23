DePaul University implements anti-mask ID policy after violent attack on Jewish students

After attacks on Jewish students, DePaul University in Chicago has enacted an identification policy that will force individuals wearing face coverings to remove them.

According to the policy, students, faculty and staff will be forced to remove face masks and other coverings if a university public safety officer tells them to, WGN9 reports.

“The change addresses a gap in our policies and is a needed update for situations when officers must verify the identity of individuals on university property,” President Robert Manuel said in a statement announcing the change.

”This policy allows Public Safety to identify individuals who are concealing their faces while engaging in illegal or threatening activity,” Manual said in announcing the new guidelines.

The “identification policy,” which was put into place on May 2, was supported by the Chicago Jewish Alliance, according to ABC7.

In a statement, the organization said that it supported the change but that the school would also have to prove its willingness to implement the policy for it to be effective.

“This policy reflects a direct outcome of the five initiatives we presented to President Manuel on April 17,” Chicago Jewish Alliance stated after the DePaul policy update. “It’s a step in the right direction-one we pushed for-but policy alone isn’t progress. Implementation is.”

“We welcome DePaul’s willingness to move in this direction and will continue working closely with the administration to ensure these measures are fully enacted, not just announced,” the organization continued. “Much more remains to be done to make DePaul a safe and accountable environment for all students, including its Jewish community.”

Campus Reform covered the November incident where two Jewish students were attacked at DePaul’s campus.

“At approximately 3:20 PM two students were attacked in front of the Student Center,” a safety alert sent to the campus community read. “One offender was wearing a black mask, white t-shirt, and khaki pants. The other offender was wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, and black pants. Both individuals fled the area after the attack.”

At the time, Manuel said he was “appalled” by the incident and that the students who were attacked were “punched,” sustained physical injuries and were “visibly showing their support for Israel.”

Manuel was invited to testify before Congress on anti-Semitism in higher education after the two Jewish students who were attacked in November filed a lawsuit against the university.

Campus Reform has contacted DePaul University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.