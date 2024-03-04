Dept. of Ed investigates anti-Semitism at Swarthmore College: EXCLUSIVE

The Department of Education is investigating Swarthmore College over its response to anti-Semitism on campus since October 7, 2023.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, states that pro-Palestine student groups have created a hostile campus climate for Jewish students, and accuses Swarthmore of doing little to address it.

An investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights was opened into the Pennsylvania college was opened on Monday.

[RELATED: Dept of Ed opens investigation into UMass over student harassment of Jewish reporter: EXCLUSIVE]

The complaint cites multiple incidents, including one where the Swarthmore Students for Justice in Palestine chapter called Hamas terrorists “martyrs” and affirmed the “right of Palestinian people to resist,” as Campus Reform reported on Oct. 11.

In response, Swarthmore College President Val Smith wrote in a campus email that the statement is an example of the “free exchange of diverse ideas and perspectives” that “we embrace” as a “liberal arts institution.”

According to the Swarthmore Phoenix, a coalition of pro-Palestine students held a sit-in at a campus building, averaging around 40 or more protesters.

[RELATED: THE SCROLL: Pro-Hamas students corner, harass Jewish reporter Kassy Dillon]

Swarthmore’s SJP chapter also projected “globalize the intifada” onto a campus building in late February, as Campus Reform reported.

”Israel Bombs, Swarthmore Pays,” one projected statement read. ”Swarthmore funds Genocide, “ read another.