DeSantis confident UF won't join 'propaganda machines like Columbia' after Sasse resignation

Photo taken from flgov.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered his thoughts regarding the future of the University of Florida following the resignation of university president Ben Sasse.

Sasse, a former U.S. senator, announced that he would be stepping aside from his role as president at the University of Florida this Wednesday, citing his wife’s health conditions and the desire to spend more time with his wife and daughters as reasons for his decision. Sasse will remain in UF in a “teaching and advisory role.”



[ANALYSIS: University of Florida stands firm against anti-Semitism, suspends anti-Israel protesters]



Speaking about the selection of UF’s next president, DeSantis said: “The University of Florida’s board has really, really really high quality people, and I think they’ve done a fantastic job. They’ll be really the ones that are going to be leading that effort.”



DeSantis continued: “We’re dedicated to academic rigor and high standards, and we’re dedicated to these institutions playing an important role in preparing our students to be citizens of this republic. We do not want our higher institutions of higher education to turn into propaganda machines like Columbia University.”



“We don’t want to have a situation where all these demonstrators take over the university,” he added.



[RELATED: University of Florida anti-Israel encampment protester offered deal to settle case]



UF responded quickly to disruptive anti-Israel activists who tried to occupy the campus this April, leading to the arrest and suspension of students involved.



UF has also named former university president Kent Fuchs as the current interim president.



Campus Reform has contacted Gov. DeSantis’s office and the University of Florida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.