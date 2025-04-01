DESANTIS' DOGE: 10 examples of outrageous spending on Florida’s campuses

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) recently directed the state’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) task force to stop wasteful spending at Florida’s 12 public universities and 28 public colleges.

“This is the DOGE-ing of our state university system, and I think it’s going to be good for taxpayers, and it’s ultimately going to be good for students as well,” DeSantis said during a February press conference.

Campus Reform analyzed state au dit reports, spending reports obtained from university websites, and federal grants to university studies using USASpending.gov to find examples of wasteful spending. Many of these examples are ongoing expenditures.

From sushi to TikTokers, here is a list of 10 outrageous examples of spending on Florida’s university campuses that DOGE can cut:





1. $39k Sushi, $70k hot cocoa and Christmas cookies

The University of Florida spent over $1.3 million on catering, including a $38,610 sushi bar and $7,061 liquor bill at an event.

These catering expenses were obtained under Florida’s public records law and reported by WUFT news.

A state audit revealed Sasse also spent $62,650 on a “holiday lighting party with hot chocolate, cider, peppermint chocolates, and cookies.”

Catering and business expenses are recurring costs that significantly inflate UF’s overall spending.





2. $800k ‘Black Students’ in Hispanic Math

Florida International University in Miami was granted $728,747 by the National Science Foundation to study “the experiences of black students in active learning mathematics courses in a Hispanic-serving institution,” according to USASpending.gov.

This contract is active and has two years remaining.

3. $2M Farm Animals in Haiti

The University of Florida was granted $2 million by the Agency for International Development to “increase the long-term productivity and resilience of the livestock sector in Haiti,” including goats, dairy cattle, and beef cattle.

This contract is active and has over three years remaining.

4. $60k TikToker

The University of Florida spent $60,000 for a speaking event with TikTok personality Josh Richards, Campus Reform reported.

The event was paid for with activity fees from students. The average UF student pays over $2,000 in activities fees to complete their degree, The Alligator reports.

5. $200k LGBTQ+ Pride

Florida International University’s student government budget allocations reveal $70,000 for the university’s “Pride Center” and $35,000 for the “Pride Student Union” for the 2024-2025 school year.

FIU’s student government allocated $67,000 for the Pride Center and $25,000 for the Pride Student Union the previous school year.

A grand total of $197,000 in activity fees were billed to undergraduate students on these LGBTQ+ expenditures.

6. $100k Diversity Award Training

Florida Atlantic University spent over $100,000 on “Diversity Award Training” the past two years.

FAU student government budget documents reveal $52,073 spent in 2023-2024 and $51,415 spent in 2024-2025 listed as “Diversity Award Training,” including costs for a “Multicultural Specialist Internship,” food services, and travel expenses.

These expenditures were paid for with student activities fees.

7. $5M Anti-Racism in Energy

Florida A&M University in Tallahassee was granted $4.8 million by the Department of Energy to “provide professional development to underserved communities” including “minority students; minority workers; [and] minority businesses.”

This contract is active and has two years remaining.

8. $1M Diversity Hiring in STEM

Similarly, Florida State University in Tallahassee was granted $999,919 by the National Science Foundation to increase diversity in hiring of STEM faculty.

“This project attends to the experiences and challenges of women of color STEM faculty that are underrepresented in STEM academic careers,” the grant description states.

This contract is active and remains in progress for another year and five months.

9. $3M Anti-Racism in Healthcare

Florida State University was granted $2.7 million by the Department of Health and Human Services “to address systemic racism in health care.”

The study aims to find “evidence-based interventions to change racism attitudes, behaviors, and practices” in the health care system.

The grant is ongoing for another year.

10. $300k Science Talk in Latino Kitchens

Florida International University was granted $334,155 by the National Science Foundation “to increase youth STEM identity through science talk in the kitchen.”

The study has a focus “on Latino families and how cooking together can be a fun and natural way for children to learn about stem concepts,” the grant description states.

This contract is active and in progress for another year and three months.





